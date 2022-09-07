Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia through June had originated 932 loans totaling $19 billion and handled the sale of 346 properties for $13 billion, giving the company $32 billion of total transaction volume That puts it behind the pace set last year, when for the full year...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The 30 largest class-A office properties in Chicago’s Central Business District reported a 13 percent vacancy rate midway through the third quarter That’s down from the 134 percent vacancy rate...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Houston had 4,746 apartment units get completed and come online during the first half, making it the city with the greatest number of unit deliveries during that period, according to Yardi Matrix The city...
Commercial property sales activity slowed sharply last month, according to preliminary data from MSCI Real Assets A total of $5056 billion of transaction volume took place last month, down 37 percent from a revised $7993 billion in June and 19...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monthly rents at apartment properties nationwide last month increased by 06 percent, or $10/unit, to $1,717/unit That’s the first time since last December that the growth rate had declined from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The national office market remained soft during the second quarter, recording 128 million square feet of negative absorption, according to Newmark That brings negative absorption for the year thus far to...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Commercial mortgage lending volume increased by 19 percent in the second quarter when compared to last year, according to an index by the Mortgage Bankers Association But the increase wasn’t across...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Boston Properties completed 19 million square feet of leasing during the second quarter, up 160 percent from the first quarter and substantially more than its average second-quarter volume “The second...