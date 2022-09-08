Log In or Subscribe to read more
REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group has paid $72 million, or $48957/sf, for the 147,068-square-foot office building at 830 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The venture bought the 13-story building, at the corner of 51st Street...
Brookfield Asset Management has provided $278 million of financing for the construction of Boynton Gateway, a 334,000-square-foot life-sciences facility in Somerville, Mass The property, which will have office, research and development and...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $3389 million for seven industrial properties with 631,256 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles REIT funded the individual purchases with a combination of cash and operating partnership units,...
RISE Properties Trust has paid $735 million, or $329,596/unit, for the 223-unit Saddlebrook apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, Wash The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from FSC Realty LLC, which was...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Urban Heights Real Estate has bought a 35-acre development site in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 282,000-square-foot retail property The Dallas real estate firm is building the...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
The Real Deal Rockwood Capital has paid $66 million, or $660,000/unit, for the Arroyo Residences, a 100-unit apartment property in Walnut Creek, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate,...