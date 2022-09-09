Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Tapestry Tyvola, a 297-unit apartment complex, has opened in Charlotte, NC The four-story property was built at 2051 Establishment Way, in the city’s Lower South End area, and includes one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Charlotte Business Journal Intersect Development Group wants to build a 550,000-square-foot industrial building in Gastonia, NC, about 235 miles east of Charlotte, NC The Atlanta developer is planning the property for a 673-acre site off Jenkins...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...
Daily Journal of Commerce Ryan Cos has broken ground on Aegis Living, a 92-unit seniors-housing property in Ballard, Wash The Minneapolis developer is building the property at 943 NW Market St, about five miles north of Seattle It will have a mix of...
Brookfield Asset Management has provided $278 million of financing for the construction of Boynton Gateway, a 334,000-square-foot life-sciences facility in Somerville, Mass The property, which will have office, research and development and...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...