Crain’s Chicago Business LaSalle Investment Management is offering for sale the 248-unit Woodview Apartments in Deerfield, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The local investment manager hired Berkadia to market the property, which it had purchased...
Dallas Business Journal Resia is developing two apartment projects with a total of 884 units in downtown Fort Worth, Texas The Miami company, formerly AHS Residential, is building the 492-unit Weatherford Street Apartments at 1000 West Weatherford...
Dallas Business Journal Molto Properties has started work on a 2 million-square-foot industrial project in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie, Texas Ground recently broke on the project’s initial phase, two distribution buildings totaling...
Houston Business Journal EastGroup Properties Inc is building the Springwood Business Park, a 292,000-square-foot industrial property in Spring, Texas, about 24 miles north of Houston The Jackson, Miss, REIT is constructing the two-building property...
Dallas Morning News Urban Heights Real Estate has bought a 35-acre development site in Prosper, Texas, about 37 miles north of Dallas, where it plans to develop a 282,000-square-foot retail property The Dallas real estate firm is building the...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Benefit Street Partners has put the 147-room Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, on the sales market It has hired Eastdil Secured and A&G Real Estate Partners of Melville, NY, to handle...
Austin Business Journal Tishman Speyer Properties has sold The Foundry, a 240,000-square-foot office property in Austin, Texas The New York company sold the two-building property to Beacon Capital Partners, a Boston real estate investment firm...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is expected to start next month on The Greyson, a three-building apartment complex in San Antonio The number of units was not known Carbon Cos of Dallas is building the property at 1734 North Loop 1604 West...