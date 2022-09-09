Log In or Subscribe to read more
Universe Holdings has paid $5337 million, or $333,562/unit, for the 160-unit Stonegate Apartments in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles investment firm purchased the property from Pacific Living Properties, which was represented by Marcus &...
REJournals Buligo Capital Partners has acquired the 238,334-square-foot industrial building at 6501 East Nevada Ave in Detroit The Israeli investment firm purchased the property from Manchester Detroit LLC in a deal brokered by Signature Associates...
A venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group has paid $72 million, or $48957/sf, for the 147,068-square-foot office building at 830 Third Ave in midtown Manhattan The venture bought the 13-story building, at the corner of 51st Street...
Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has paid $3389 million for seven industrial properties with 631,256 square feet in Southern California The Los Angeles REIT funded the individual purchases with a combination of cash and operating partnership units,...
The Real Deal PulteGroup has paid $584 million, or $72582/sf, for Quito Village, an 80,461-square-foot retail center in Saratoga, Calif, that it plans to redevelop into a townhome property The Atlanta developer purchased the property from Sand Hill...
RISE Properties Trust has paid $735 million, or $329,596/unit, for the 223-unit Saddlebrook apartment property in the Seattle suburb of Des Moines, Wash The Vancouver, British Columbia, REIT purchased the property from FSC Realty LLC, which was...
The value of the Bridgewater Commons shopping mall in the northern New Jersey township of Bridgewater is less than the $300 million that is owed against it, according to recent broker opinions of value The loan matures in November and is expected to...
Dallas Morning News Zeller Realty has bought 3400 at CityLine, an office building with more than 300,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas The Chicago investor bought the building, at US Highway 75 and Renner Road, from a venture...
The Real Deal Rockwood Capital has paid $66 million, or $660,000/unit, for the Arroyo Residences, a 100-unit apartment property in Walnut Creek, Calif The San Francisco investment manager purchased the property from Northwestern Mutual Real Estate,...