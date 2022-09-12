Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Aman Group has hired JLL and UBS to try to sell the 83-room Aman New York luxury hotel in the former Crown Building in midtown Manhattan The hotel owner, led by Vlad Doronin, could generate about $600 million from a...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Tampa, Fla, City Council has given preliminary approval for the development of a mixed-use project on the site of a former AAA-occupied building in the city’s Westshore neighborhood Ally Capital Group is the...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has plans to develop a 17 million-square-foot industrial project in York County, SC, just south of Rock Hill, SC The Orlando, Fla, developer recently bought 127 acres at Porter and Barringer roads,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...
Jacksonville Business Journal JWB Real Estate Capital is developing a 175-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 18-building complex is being built on a two-acre site between East Church Street and East Monroe...
Triad Business Journal Rivercrest Realty Associates has bought the 108-room Extended Stay America hotel in Winston-Salem, NC, for $1784 million, or about $165,185/room The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, from...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with Coastal Equities Real Estate has paid $1175 million, or about $6623/sf, for the Southwood Square shopping center in High Point, NC, about 17 miles southwest of Greensboro, NC The...