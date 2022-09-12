Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
The owner of the Hilton Houston Post Oak Hotel has reached a settlement with its lender, effectively agreeing to turn the property over in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure, resolving the property's bankruptcy The 448-room hotel, at 2001 Post Oak Blvd,...
The value of the Bridgewater Commons shopping mall in the northern New Jersey township of Bridgewater is less than the $300 million that is owed against it, according to recent broker opinions of value The loan matures in November and is expected to...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc, which previously had sought to buy back at a discount a $5454 million loan against its Southpark Mall near Richmond, Va, is instead in late-stage negotiations to extend its term through June 2026 The loan had matured...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trust that held a $95 million mortgage against the Broward Mall in Plantation, Fla, has taken the 325,701 square feet of the 1 million-sf mall that serves as collateral through foreclosure The...
The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined by 219 percent to $1811 billion last month, according to Trepp Inc, putting volumes at their lowest level since April...
CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated the four-year term extension for the $6758 million CMBS loan against the Parkdale Mall & Crossing in Beaumont, Texas The loan, securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp, 2011-GC5, had matured last...
Asheville Mall in the western part of North Carolina was acquired by an affiliate of Kohan Retail Group for $5176 million The sale resolved what had been a $5837 million loan securitized through JPMorgan Chase Commercial Mortgage Securities Trust,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Fitch Ratings has downgraded five principal-paying classes and one interest-only class of UBS-Barclays Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2013-C6, because it has increased losses it expects to result from the...