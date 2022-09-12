Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
A venture of American Landmark Apartments and B&R Capital Partners paid $935 million, or $326,923/unit, for Cabana 99th, a 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark, of Tampa, Fla, and B&R, of Phoenix, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
SL Green Realty Corp said it has acquired the 18 million-square-foot office building at 245 Park Ave in midtown Manhattan from the PWM Property Management affiliate of HNA Group of China The New York REIT had made a $1482 million preferred equity...
Commercial Property Executive Associated Bank has provided $251 million of financing for the construction of Bridge Point Melrose Park II, a 186,900-square-foot industrial property in Melrose Park, Ill Bridge Industrial of Chicago is constructing...
Brookfield Asset Management has provided $278 million of financing for the construction of Boynton Gateway, a 334,000-square-foot life-sciences facility in Somerville, Mass The property, which will have office, research and development and...
Bravo Capital has provided $4225 million of financing to fund the acquisition of the 441-unit Willow Point apartment property in Jackson, Miss The lender, headquartered in New York, provided a short-term, or bridge, loan against the property, and is...
The Real Deal Lenders Morgan Stanley, Apollo Global Management and AIG have provided $13 billion of mortgage financing against the 11 million-square-foot office property at 5 Times Square in Manhattan The loan allows the property’s owner, a...