Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
REJournalscom The Missner Group has opened Apex 400, a 107-unit apartment property in Glen Ellyn, Ill The Des Plaines, Ill, developer broke ground on the property, at 400 North Main St, in December 2020 It has studio, one-, two- and...
Charlotte Business Journal McCraney Property Co has plans to develop a 17 million-square-foot industrial project in York County, SC, just south of Rock Hill, SC The Orlando, Fla, developer recently bought 127 acres at Porter and Barringer roads,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Capital Development Partners has broken ground on the first phase of the 54 million-square-foot Central Port Logistics Center at Rockingham in Savannah, Ga The Atlanta developer is constructing the seven-building...
Atlanta Business Journal The Georgia Building Authority is bringing the 2 Peachtree St office building in Atlanta to the sales market An asking price is not known The two-building property stands 41 stories and totals 988,000 square feet It was...
South Florida Business Journal Prospect Real Estate Group is buying a 64-acre development site in Lauderhill, Fla, for a planned 245-unit apartment project The New Smyrna Beach, Fla, developer is presenting its proposal to the Lauderhill City...
Jacksonville Business Journal JWB Real Estate Capital is developing a 175-unit apartment property in Jacksonville, Fla The 18-building complex is being built on a two-acre site between East Church Street and East Monroe...
Triad Business Journal Rivercrest Realty Associates has bought the 108-room Extended Stay America hotel in Winston-Salem, NC, for $1784 million, or about $165,185/room The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, from...