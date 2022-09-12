Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Real estate investor 11 Capital has paid $3175 million, or $256,048/unit, for the 124-unit Pointe East Apartments in the Tacoma, Wash, suburb of Fife, Wash The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the property...
Dwight Capital has provided $175 million under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the 117-unit Everett Street Lofts apartment property in Portland, Ore Loans under the 223(f) program are provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Intercontinental Real Estate Corp and MG Properties has paid $873 million, or $490,449/unit, for the 178-unit Lexington Apartments in Agoura Hills, Calif Intercontinental, of Boston, and MG...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
A venture of American Landmark Apartments and B&R Capital Partners paid $935 million, or $326,923/unit, for Cabana 99th, a 286-unit apartment property in Glendale, Ariz American Landmark, of Tampa, Fla, and B&R, of Phoenix, purchased the...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...
Triad Business Journal Rivercrest Realty Associates has bought the 108-room Extended Stay America hotel in Winston-Salem, NC, for $1784 million, or about $165,185/room The Raleigh, NC, company purchased the property, at 1995 Hampton Inn Court, from...
Triad Business Journal A limited liability company affiliated with Coastal Equities Real Estate has paid $1175 million, or about $6623/sf, for the Southwood Square shopping center in High Point, NC, about 17 miles southwest of Greensboro, NC The...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Lurin has bought Park at Treviso, a 304-unit apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla, for $4954 million, or about $162,961/unit Blue Roc Premier of Lakeland, Fla, sold the complex, at 5473 27th St South, in a deal...