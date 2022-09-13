Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
SF Yimby American Capital Group has broken ground on Kinect @ Southport, a 322-unit apartment property in West Sacramento, Calif The Bellevue, Wash, developer is building the property at 2425 Jefferson Blvd, about four miles southwest of downtown...
Dallas Morning News Weidner Apartment Homes has bought Cityplace Heights, a 396-unit apartment property in Dallas The Kirkland, Wash, company purchased the five-story property from an affiliate of Sentinel Real Estate of New York The sales price was...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners will start construction in December on a four-story office building with 125,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer is building the property on Parkwood Boulevard, east of the...
Multi-Housing News Gilbane Development Co has completed construction of the 978-bed Tempo student-housing project in College Park, Md The 296-unit property, which sits on two acres at 8430 Baltimore Ave, houses students attending the University of...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Holt Lunsford Commercial Investments and Principal Real Estate Investors is planning to build a 18 million-square-foot industrial property in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas It is developing the...
Dallas Morning News Regions Bank has provided $50 million of financing for the purchase of The Langford, a 315-unit apartment property in Dallas A company represented by David Handmaker, a Hermosa Beach, Calif, businessman, bought the four-story...
Dallas Morning News GXO Logistics has leased 644,318 square feet industrial building in Fort Worth, Texas The Greenwich, Conn, logistics provider is taking its space at the Everman Crossroads business park, which sits along Everman Parkway just...