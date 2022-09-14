Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...
South Florida Business Journal Abanca USA has provided $3415 million of financing for the construction of a residential project in Miami Christopher L DiFalco, chief executive of DiFalco Group of Miami, is developing the property at the southeast...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Ally Capital Group has acquired five office buildings totaling 135,221 square feet in Clearwater, Fla, for $18 million, or about $13312/sf The Tampa, Fla, company bought the buildings, Bay Vista Gardens I and II at 5500...
Charlotte Business Journal B Group Capital Management has paid $385 million, or about $14772/sf, for The Grove, a 260,620-square-foot office property in Charlotte, NC The Coconut Grove, Fla, investment firm purchased the four-building property from...
Charlotte Business Journal PEBB Enterprises has sold the 46,000-square-foot Concord Station retail property in Charlotte, NC, for $152 million, or about $33043/sf The Boynton Beach, Fla, developer sold the two-building property, which sits on 627...