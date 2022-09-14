Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Harbor Group International has paid $8075 million, or $210,286/unit, for Colter Park, a 384-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Norfolk, Va, investment manager purchased the property from 3rd Avenue...
Dallas Morning News ElmTree Partners has bought a 219,000-square-foot distribution center in the DFW Park 161 business park near the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport The St Louis investor bought the industrial property from its developer, a...
The liquidating trust that had acquired 160 stores and six distribution facilities as part of JCPenney’s bankruptcy reorganization has sold seven stores for $652 million The trust, Copper Property CTL Pass-Through Trust, was formed by the...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on the Hawaiian island of Maui has had its appraised value lowered again, to $4424 million The 507,904-square-foot shopping center, at 275 West Ka’ahumanu Ave in Kahului,...
Riderwood USA, led by investor Wen Shan Chang of Monrovia, Calif, has been identified by The Real Deal as the buyer of the Westfield Santa Anita mall in Arcadia, Calif Chang, who owns or has owned properties, including hotels and offices in the Los...