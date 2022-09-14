Log In or Subscribe to read more
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $2635 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Commons on Stella, a 199-unit apartment property in Tucson, Ariz Break of Day Capital of Los Angeles acquired the property for...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Alta Development and Maestra Development is buying a 161-acre development site at 6075 Sunset Drive in South Miami, Fla, for a planned apartment project The venture plans to develop a 10-story building...
South Florida Business Journal Lincoln Property Co has bought the Manor Broken Sound, a 297-unit apartment property in Boca Raton, Fla, for $194 million, or about $653,199/unit The Dallas investor purchased the complex from a venture of The Related...
South Florida Business Journal Lyon Management Group has paid $331 million, or about $258,594/unit, for Courtyards at Sunrise, a 128-unit apartment property in Sunrise, Fla The Newport Beach, Calif, company bought the four-story property, which sits...
Milhaus is planning to build a 275-unit apartment property within the One North mixed-use development in North Kansas City, Mo The Indianapolis developer is building the property at 1770 Diamond Parkway, about four miles north of downtown Kansas...
Multi-Housing News American Real Estate Partners has acquired a 200,000-square-foot office building in Alexandria, Va, with plans to convert it into 200 apartment units and 17,500 square feet of retail space The purchase price was not disclosed The...
Crain’s New York Business Bank Hapoalim, which four years ago had provided $33 million of financing for the development of a 286-room hotel at 140 Fulton St in lower Manhattan, has filed to foreclose The bank claims the loan is in default,...
Orlando Business Journal Catalyst Development Partners is buying a 155-acre development site in New Smyrna Beach, Fla, about 14 miles south of Daytona Beach, Fla, for a planned apartment project The Atlanta developer is buying the site from Regency...