Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brand Properties has proposed developing a residential project with a retail component in Gwinnett County, Ga The Atlanta developer wants to develop the property on a 39-acre site at the corner of Sardis Church and...
Houston Business Journal Lovett Industrial has broken ground on the NorthPort Logistics Center, a 12 million-square-foot industrial building in Conroe, Texas, about 33 miles north of the George Bush Intercontinental Airport The Houston developer is...
Austin Business Journal GenCap Inc is bringing 586 apartment units to the Manor Crossing mixed-use development in suburban Austin, Texas The apartment component is being called The Park at Manor Crossing and will be built on a 26-acre site at the...
Dallas Morning News Urban Genesis is starting construction next March on an apartment project with more than 150 units in Dallas The $20 million development will be called Singleton Highland and is being built along Singleton Boulevard at Borger...
REBusiness Online An affiliate of Arrowpoint Properties has purchased ReNew Tatnuck Square, a 120-unit apartment complex in Worchester, Mass, for $267 million, or $225,550/unit The five-building property, at 13 Brookside Ave, was sold by an...
NJcom Icona Resorts is planning a 160-room hotel in Cape May, NJ, that would cost $150 million to complete The company, led by entrepreneur Eustace Mita, is planning to build the property, the first new hotel in Cape May in 50 years, on the site of...
Multi-Housing News A venture of Boosalis Properties and IDI Group has been approved to develop the Riverside Station mixed-use project in Woodbridge, Va Ground will break on the property, on a 192-acre site at 14110 Big Crest Lane, by the middle...
Multi-Housing News Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Amberglen, a 326-unit apartment property in Hillsboro, Ore The Atlanta developer is building the property at the intersection of Northeast Eckert Drive and Walker Road, about 12 miles west...