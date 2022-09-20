Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business AlleyCorp, a venture capital firm, has purchased the 32,200-square-foot manufacturing building at 368 Broome St in the Little Italy section of Manhattan for $41 million, or $1,273/sf The sellers were Continental...
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Triangle Business Journal New England Investment Partners has paid $335 million for two apartment properties in Raleigh, NC The Stamford, Conn, company bought the properties from The Pendergraph Cos of Raleigh The buyer paid $215 million, or about...
REJournals VennPoint Real Estate has paid $291 million, or $388,000/unit, for the Harrison, a 75-unit apartment property in Royal Oak, Mich, a suburb of Detroit The Schaumburg, Ill, investor was represented by Income Property Organization in the...
Multi-Housing News PRG Real Estate has purchased Heather Lake, a 252-unit apartment property in Hampton, Va, for $455 million, or $180,556/unit The Philadelphia investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 99 Tide Mill Lane, from Artcraft...
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...
Crain’s Chicago Business Mesirow Financial has paid $877 million, or $366,945/unit, for Reserve at Glenview, a 239-unit apartment property in Glenview, Ill, a suburb of Chicago The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Broadshore...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Independence Realty Trust has bought the Enclave at Tranquility Lake, a 348-unit apartment property in Riverview, Fla, for $98 million, or about $281,609/unit The Philadelphia REIT bought the complex, at 9707 Tranquility...