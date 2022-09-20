Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Charlotte Business Journal Ram Realty Advisors has started work on The Perch, a 213-unit apartment property in the West End area of Charlotte, NC The two-building property is going up at 718 Gesco St It will have a mix of one-, two- and...
Triangle Business Journal New England Investment Partners has paid $335 million for two apartment properties in Raleigh, NC The Stamford, Conn, company bought the properties from The Pendergraph Cos of Raleigh The buyer paid $215 million, or about...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...
Rentvcom A venture of Sares Regis Group and Caltrain has received approvals to build Hayward Park Transit Oriented Development, a 191-unit apartment property in San Mateo, Calif The venture is building the property at 401 Concar Drive, about 20...
REBusiness Online Ryan Cos has opened Avalyn, a 480-unit apartment property in Chula Vista, Calif, about 20 miles from downtown San Diego The Minneapolis developer broke ground on the property, at 1774 Metro Ave, in August 2020 It has one-, two- and...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...