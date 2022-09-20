Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Eaton Vance Management has sold the 144-unit Heron Landing apartment complex in Lauderhill, Fla, for $2222 million, or about $154,306/unit The Boston company sold the property to an affiliate of Circle Capital Partners...
Triangle Business Journal New England Investment Partners has paid $335 million for two apartment properties in Raleigh, NC The Stamford, Conn, company bought the properties from The Pendergraph Cos of Raleigh The buyer paid $215 million, or about...
REBusiness Online Ullico Inc has provided $150 million of financing to construct Amaya, a 475-unit apartment property in the Boston suburb of Revere, Mass The property is being developed at 21 Cushman Ave, within the 162 million-square-foot former...
Bridge Investment Group has paid $618 million, or $26125/sf, for Camelback Center, a 236,553-square-foot office property in Phoenix The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from Nuveen Real Estate, which was represented by JLL...
REJournals VennPoint Real Estate has paid $291 million, or $388,000/unit, for the Harrison, a 75-unit apartment property in Royal Oak, Mich, a suburb of Detroit The Schaumburg, Ill, investor was represented by Income Property Organization in the...
Multi-Housing News PRG Real Estate has purchased Heather Lake, a 252-unit apartment property in Hampton, Va, for $455 million, or $180,556/unit The Philadelphia investment manager bought the garden-style property, at 99 Tide Mill Lane, from Artcraft...
New York YIMBY A&R Properties is constructing a 25-unit apartment building at 20 East 110th St in the East Harlem section of Manhattan The eight-story property, at the corner of Madison Avenue and Tito Puente Way, will include 3,000 square feet...
Multi-Housing News Hawkins Way Capital has purchased the Edge at College Hill, a 247-unit student-housing property in Providence, RI Vision Properties of Conshohocken, Pa, was the seller The sales price was not disclosed Hawkins Way, of Los Angeles,...
Nashville Business Journal CWS Capital Partners has bought Infinity Music Row, a 275-unit apartment complex in Nashville, Tenn, for $75 million, or about $272,727/unit The Newport Beach, Calif, real estate company acquired the property The...