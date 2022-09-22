Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Occupancy at the 693,606-square-foot Central Park of Lisle in the Chicago suburb of Lisle, Ill, has declined to less than 80 percent, pressuring the two-building office property’s ability to fully...
Facing challenges to increase occupancy at its Centre Square office property in downtown, or Center City, Philadelphia, the venture that owns the building has asked its lender to extend the maturity of a $368 million CMBS loan against it It said...
The $6625 million of CMBS financing against the former headquarters of health insurer Health Net of the Northeast Inc has transferred once again to special servicer Greystone Servicing Co The loan, one of two left in the collateral pool of JPMorgan...
Crain’s New York Business The Hotel Bossert, with 284 rooms at 98 Montague St in Brooklyn, NY, will be sold at auction, under the New York Uniform Commercial Code on Nov 12 The property serves as collateral for a $112 million loan...
Sonnenblick-Eichner Co has arranged $8443 million of mortgage financing for the 100-room Ocean Key Resort and Spa on Key West, Fla The loan, which has a five-year term and pays a fixed coupon in the low 5-percent range, was used to orchestrate the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Queen Ka’ahumanu Center on the Hawaiian island of Maui has had its appraised value lowered again, to $4424 million The 507,904-square-foot shopping center, at 275 West Ka’ahumanu Ave in Kahului,...
Three hotels in downtown Portland, Ore, that secure a total of $29145 million of CMBS debt could be facing foreclosure as the loans have been delinquent for months Two of the hotels, the 455-room Hilton Portland and the 327-room Duniway, are...
The increase, to $2991 billion, or 492 percent of the CMBS universe, marked the first time since September 2020 that the volume of loans in the hands of the industry's special servicers had increased The jump was due in large part to the transfer of...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Situs Holdings has taken the 248 million-square-foot Peachtree Center office and retail property in Atlanta through foreclosure Banyan Street Capital previously had owned the seven-building complex, but was unable to...