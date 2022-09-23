Log In or Subscribe to read more
Continued deterioration in the financial performance of the Square One Mall in Saugus, Mass, has led to Moody’s Investors Service downgrading two principal-paying and one interest-only class of COMM, 2012-LC4 The CMBS transaction holds an...
The 382,256-square-foot office building at 750 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan has suffered from a drop in occupancy, which has hampered its ability to stay current on its $12683 million of mortgage indebtedness The loan is in two CMBS...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Atlantica at Alamo, a 375-unit apartment project in San Antonio’s Far West Side area Sovereign Partners of New York is building the property on 125 acres at 5415 Alamo Parkway It will have four...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $6505 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Dobson 2222, a 258-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz Sares Regis Multifamily Funds of Newport Beach,...
PCCP LLC has provided $593 million of mortgage financing to facilitate LDK Ventures’ $1185 million, or $395,000/unit, purchase of the 300-unit Integra Peaks at Damonte Ranch apartment property in Reno, Nev The property, which is roughly 75...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report First Foundation Bank has provided $3722 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Ponderosa Ranch, a 272-unit apartment property in Tempe, Ariz A group of Paradise Valley, Ariz, investors led by Avtar...
South Florida Business Journal Invesca Development Group has lined up $765 million of construction financing for the 330-unit Pixl Apartments in Plantation, Fla A New York-based lender provided the financing Invesca, of Plantation, is constructing...
Berkadia has provided $3218 million of Freddie Mac financing for the 263-unit Melvin Park Apartments in the Baltimore suburb of Catonsville, Md The 10-year loan, which requires only interest payments for the first seven years, allowed the...
Fortis Property Group has refinanced the former State Street Financial Center at One Lincoln St in Boston's financial district with $115 billion of senior and mezzanine debt, after having lined up HarbourVest Partners as an anchor tenant...