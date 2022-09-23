Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is planning a 349-unit apartment property at 2031-2033 North Kingsbury Ave in Chicago The property would be near the local developer’s Lincoln Yards development, a $6 billion mixed-use project that will...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Construction of the 334-unit Modera New Rochelle apartment property in New Rochelle, NY, has been completed and already has 136 units leased The property was constructed my Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, which had started leasing units...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
The Real Deal Marcus Partners has paid $365 million, or $18250/sf, for 18-20 Harmich Road, a pair of warehouses with 200,000 square feet in South Plainfield, NJ The Boston investment manager bought the property from Role Realty of Point Pleasant...
Stos Partners has sold the 182,275-square-foot industrial building at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif, for $459 million, or $25182/sf The San Diego investment firm was self-represented in the deal, while the buyer, which could not yet be...
REBusiness Online Partner Apartments has acquired ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, for an undisclosed price Curtis Capital Group, which had acquired it in 2018 for $22 million, sold the property and was represented by...
TA Realty has paid $905 million, or $218/sf, for the Green Valley Corporate Park, a recently built industrial complex with 415,107 square feet in Fairfield, Calif, just east of Napa, Calif The three-building property, on a 265-acre site at 4550-4750...