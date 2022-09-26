Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Facing a near term maturity, and stubbornly low collateral cash flow, the $929 million mortgage against the former 1400 Lakeshore apartment building along Chicago's Gold Coast has transferred to special servicing The financing was provided by Arbor...
Continued deterioration in the financial performance of the Square One Mall in Saugus, Mass, has led to Moody’s Investors Service downgrading two principal-paying and one interest-only class of COMM, 2012-LC4 The CMBS transaction holds an...
The 382,256-square-foot office building at 750 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan has suffered from a drop in occupancy, which has hampered its ability to stay current on its $12683 million of mortgage indebtedness The loan is in two CMBS...
San Antonio Business Journal Ground has broken on Atlantica at Alamo, a 375-unit apartment project in San Antonio’s Far West Side area Sovereign Partners of New York is building the property on 125 acres at 5415 Alamo Parkway It will have four...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Forethought Life Insurance Co has provided $6505 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Dobson 2222, a 258-unit apartment property in Chandler, Ariz Sares Regis Multifamily Funds of Newport Beach,...
PCCP LLC has provided $593 million of mortgage financing to facilitate LDK Ventures’ $1185 million, or $395,000/unit, purchase of the 300-unit Integra Peaks at Damonte Ranch apartment property in Reno, Nev The property, which is roughly 75...