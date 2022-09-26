Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Echo Real Estate Capital Inc has broken ground for Echo Park 303, a two-building industrial property with a total of 676,336 square feet in Glendale, Ariz The Chicago developer is building the property at 10001 North Reems Road, about...
DCG Fulfillment has agreed to lease 306,412 square feet of industrial space at the Lathrop Gateway industrial complex in the northern California city of Lathrop, Calif The logistics company was represented in the deal by Newmark The property was...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is planning a 349-unit apartment property at 2031-2033 North Kingsbury Ave in Chicago The property would be near the local developer’s Lincoln Yards development, a $6 billion mixed-use project that will...
Charlotte Business Journal An investor group that includes Canvas Residential has bought a 35-acre development site at 2802 Lane St in Kannapolis, NC, for a planned 266-unit apartment property The property would have one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7012 and 7526 Old Pasco Road in Zephyrhills, Fla Rooker Co of Atlanta is building the industrial property on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
South Florida Business Journal Kusa Hospitality has proposed building a 112-room Home2 Suites hotel in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer plans to demolish a 34,709-square-foot retail building that sits on the 29-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has filed plans to construct a 325-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 223-acre site at 8201 and 8151 Peters Road The site...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by The Related Group has broken ground on Gallery at West Brickell, a 465-unit apartment project in Miami Miami-Dade County is teaming up with the local developer on the 22-story project, which is being...