Northwestern Mutual has provided $124 million of financing to facilitate IDS Real Estate Group’s purchase of the 117 million-square-foot industrial property at 14950 Meridian Parkway in Riverside, Calif The Los Angeles developer acquired the...
Crain’s New York Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has filed to foreclose against $170 million of mortgage debt it holds against the 697-room Maxwell Hotel at 541 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor had purchased the...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report ACORE Capital has provided $7942 million of financing to facilitate Western Wealth Capital’s purchase of the 352-unit Villette Apartment Homes in Mesa, Ariz The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment...
Bring Me The News Fidelis has paid $5025 million, or $11267/sf, for the 446,000-quare-foot HarMar Mall in Roseville, Minn The Bellaire, Texas, real estate company purchased the property from Gateway Washington, a Los Angeles investor group, which...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Construction of the 334-unit Modera New Rochelle apartment property in New Rochelle, NY, has been completed and already has 136 units leased The property was constructed my Mill Creek Residential of Boca Raton, Fla, which had started leasing units...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The $7224 million CMBS loan against the Bellis Fair Mall in northern Washington, near the Canadian border, which was offered at auction last week, is said to have drawn a high bid of $44 million The offer...
The Real Deal Marcus Partners has paid $365 million, or $18250/sf, for 18-20 Harmich Road, a pair of warehouses with 200,000 square feet in South Plainfield, NJ The Boston investment manager bought the property from Role Realty of Point Pleasant...
Stos Partners has sold the 182,275-square-foot industrial building at 159 North San Antonio Ave in Pomona, Calif, for $459 million, or $25182/sf The San Diego investment firm was self-represented in the deal, while the buyer, which could not yet be...