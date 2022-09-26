Log In or Subscribe to read more
AZ Big Media Echo Real Estate Capital Inc has broken ground for Echo Park 303, a two-building industrial property with a total of 676,336 square feet in Glendale, Ariz The Chicago developer is building the property at 10001 North Reems Road, about...
Post Road Group has provided $148 million of construction financing for Metro Parc, a proposed 559-unit apartment property in Hialeah, Fla, which is just outside of Miami The two-building property, on a 326-acre site at 955 East 25th St and 980 East...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay is planning a 349-unit apartment property at 2031-2033 North Kingsbury Ave in Chicago The property would be near the local developer’s Lincoln Yards development, a $6 billion mixed-use project that will...
Commercial Property Executive Novva Data Centers has paid $452 million, or $18344/sf, for Tropical Distribution Center Building IV, a 246,400-square-foot industrial property in Las Vegas The Jordan, Utah, company purchased the property from VanTrust...
Charlotte Business Journal An investor group that includes Canvas Residential has bought a 35-acre development site at 2802 Lane St in Kannapolis, NC, for a planned 266-unit apartment property The property would have one-, two- and three-bedroom...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Construction is underway on a 187,000-square-foot warehouse property at 7012 and 7526 Old Pasco Road in Zephyrhills, Fla Rooker Co of Atlanta is building the industrial property on a speculative basis, meaning a tenant has...
South Florida Business Journal Kusa Hospitality has proposed building a 112-room Home2 Suites hotel in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer plans to demolish a 34,709-square-foot retail building that sits on the 29-acre development...
South Florida Business Journal Stiles Corp has filed plans to construct a 325-unit apartment property in Plantation, Fla The Fort Lauderdale, Fla, developer wants to build the property on a 223-acre site at 8201 and 8151 Peters Road The site...
South Florida Business Journal A venture led by The Related Group has broken ground on Gallery at West Brickell, a 465-unit apartment project in Miami Miami-Dade County is teaming up with the local developer on the 22-story project, which is being...