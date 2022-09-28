Log In or Subscribe to read more
Gelt Inc has paid $76 million, or $510,067/unit, for Avalon Studio 4121, a 149-unit apartment property in the Studio City area of Los Angeles The Los Angeles investor bought the property, at 4121 Radford Ave, from AvalonBay Communities Inc, which...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Opterra Capital has bought the 96-room Hilton Garden Inn Miami South Beach for $28 million, or about $291,667/room The Boca Raton, Fla, company purchased the hotel from Baywood Hotels of Columbia, Md...
Welcome Group Inc has paid $49 million, or $342,657/room, for the 143-room Hyatt Place hotel just outside of Los Angeles International Airport in El Segundo, Calif The local hotel owner purchased the property from Washington Holdings of Seattle in a...
REBusiness Online Synergy Construction Group LLC has acquired a 217,887-square-foot retail property at 203 Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Chicago real estate firm purchased the property from a limited...
South Florida Business Journal Moto Capital Group has sold the 81-room Balfour Hotel in Miami’s South Beach area for $3925 million, or about $484,568/room The Miami company sold the property to Catalyst Capital Group of Toronto, which used $20...
Tampa Bay Business Journal An affiliate of Sherman Associates has bought the Hotel Zamora, a 72-room property in St Pete Beach, Fla, for $3465 million, or $481,250/room Zamora Hospitality Group sold the hotel, at 3701 Gulf Road, which it had bought...
A venture of Seagate Properties and Cottonwood Group has paid $551 million, or $32634/sf, for 925 L St, a 168,844-square-foot office property in downtown Sacramento, Calif Seagate, of San Rafael, Calif, and Cottonwood, of Los Angeles, purchased the...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Partner Apartments has paid $29 million, or $239,669/unit, for ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, company acquired the property...
TA Realty has paid $1335 million for two industrial properties with a combined 393,946 square feet in California’s Inland Empire The Boston investment manager bought the properties from an investor group, JCS Properties LLC TA was represented...