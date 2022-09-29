Log In or Subscribe to read more
Blue Owl Capital, which last year had acquired net-lease specialist Oak Street Real Estate Capital, has launched an open-end fund that targets investments in net-leased properties Shares in the fund will be distributed initially through Morgan...
Goodegg Investments has raised $53 million of equity for its third investment fund, Goodegg Wealth Fund I, and fully deployed it, purchasing three apartment properties with 654 units in Texas and Arizona for $15001...
The investment manager, which has completed more than $55 billion of investments since its start, is aiming big in the industrial and apartment sectors That would be transformational to the company, whose focus has been on the office and mixed-use...
PGIM Real Estate completed $21 billion of lending through its core-plus and high-yield debt strategies during the first half of the year, nearly matching the $22 billion it funded for all of last...
Northland, whose property investments had been focused on 10 states, primarily in the Sunbelt and New England, has moved into the Midwest, where it sees opportunities The Newton, Mass, investment manager bought its first properties in the region, in...
The Atlanta investment manager's latest fund, like its predecessors, will target apartment properties in the Sunbelt that have a value-add or core-plus component It so far has acquired 14 properties valued at $13 billion in Arizona, Florida,...
Greenbridge Investment Partners, a Beverly Hills, Calif, investment manager, is gearing up to raise a fund in order to take advantage of what it expects will be opportunities to buy properties whose business plans might have hit a wall The fund...
Banyan Investment Group has reached the $35 million hard cap of equity commitments it had set for its Banyan Lodging Enhanced Value Fund LP The fund is designed to pursue investments in properties that have been impacted by the efforts put in place...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Blackstone Inc has confirmed that its latest flagship real estate fund, for which it’s already raised $241 billion, has a $303 billion target The fund, Blackstone Real Estate Partners X LP, would be...