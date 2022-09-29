Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The likelihood that the $195 million mortgage against the Valencia Town Center shopping mall in Southern California won’t be retired when it comes due in January has contributed to Fitch...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Residential has filed plans to bring more apartments to the Brickmann Ranch development in suburban Dallas The Dallas developer wants to build 82 units in two- and three-story townhomes at Coit Road and Eldorado...
The Real Deal FSA Capital has filed plans to build a 173,000-square-foot mixed-use property at 133-09 37th Ave in the Flushing section of Queens, NY The New York developer wants to construct 102 apartment units and 101,400 sf of commercial space in...
Commercial Observer Watchdog group Housing Rights Initiative has filed suit against Tishman Speyer Properties, alleging the New York company, which owns the Jackson Park apartment complex in the Long Island City section of Queens, NY, had violated...
New York YIMBY Adam America Real Estate has completed construction of a 44-unit residential condominium property at 2505 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper East Side The 19-story building, at the corner of 93rd Street, three blocks from Central...
Cleveland's office market reported 4,570 square feet of positive absorption in the second quarter, according to Newmark While that's a relatively small number, the quarter marks the third straight period of positive absorption in the...
Law firm O’Melveny & Myers LLP has signed a 15-year lease for 142,000 square feet at 1301 Avenue of the Americas, where it will replace Credit Agricole, whose existing lease matures in February The law firm will occupy the 17th through...
Crain’s New York Yellowstone Real Estate Investments has filed to foreclose against $170 million of mortgage debt it holds against the 697-room Maxwell Hotel at 541 Lexington Ave in midtown Manhattan The New York investor had purchased the...