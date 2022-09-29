Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A total of $576 billion of industrial properties traded hands this year through August, according to Commercial Edge That’s up 574 percent from the $366 billion of sales volume recorded during the...
Commercial Property Executive DataBank has completed the construction of SLC6, a 171,000-square-foot data center in Bluffdale, Utah The Dallas company broke ground on the property, which has 22 megawatts of output, last year It sits at 14870 South...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Champion Partners and Cresset Partners is building Tradepoint 45 West, an industrial building with more than 135 million square feet along Sunrise Road in Wilmer, Texas, about 16 miles south of Dallas The...
Dallas Morning News A venture of Hanover Co and GID Investment Advisers is building Hanover Turtle Creek, a 341-unit apartment complex in Dallas The property will be built on the site of the Turtle Creek Gardens condominiums, at 2525 Trutle Creek...
Dallas Morning News Cawley Partners is starting construction in December on the second phase of its Parkwood office park in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The local developer already has lined up a tenant for the four-story building, as SFMG...
Dallas Morning News Prologis will start construction early next year on the first two buildings at its Prologis Atlantic Station industrial development in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas The two buildings, each of which with 270,500 square feet,...
South Florida Business Journal Cadence Bank has provided $5252 million of construction financing for the development of the Caroline at Golden Glades apartment project in Miami Morgan Group recently broke ground on the 236-unit property, which is...