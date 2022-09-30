Log In or Subscribe to read more
Northmarq has provided $389 million of Fannie Mae financing to facilitate the purchase of Element by Watermark, a 276-unit apartment complex in Kansas City, Mo Timberland Partners of Minneapolis purchased the property from its developer, Thompson...
Dallas Morning News Ground is breaking in January on a pair of office buildings totaling more than 200,000 square feet in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Texas Primera Cos is developing the buildings as part of its Towne Square office property at the...
REBusiness Online Brady Sullivan Properties has paid $291 million, or $151,562/unit, for White Cliffs at Dover, a 192-unit apartment property in Dover, NH The Manchester, NH, company bought the garden-style complex from an unidentified seller in a...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Walker & Dunlop has formed a partnership with Kayne Anderson Real Estate that will originate loans, specifically against apartment properties with between five and 99 units each Walker & Dunlop has been originating small-balance loans for a...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...