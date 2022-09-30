Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
Dallas Morning News The buzz is Highwoods Properties is in talks to buy the 536,000-square-foot McKinney & Olive office building in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood The Raleigh, NC, REIT would be buying the 20-story property from its developer,...
AZ Big Media Wood Partners has broken ground on Alta Avondale, a 360-unit apartment property in Avondale, Ariz The Atlanta developer is building the property at the northwest corner of Avondale Boulevard and Van Buren Street, about 15 miles west of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture of Barron Colliers Cos and Imminent Ventures has broken ground on a 563,451-square-foot industrial property in Bradenton, Fla The property, dubbed Manatee County Logistics Center, is being built at 44th Avenue...
Commercial Observer New York’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development has provided $40 million of financing, while Citigroup has provided $33 million for the construction of a 147-unit affordable- and shelter-housing property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Municipalities this year through August have issued permits for the construction of 504 million apartment units That number comes close to the 57 million permits that were issued during the entirety of...
Commercial Property Executive DataBank has completed the construction of SLC6, a 171,000-square-foot data center in Bluffdale, Utah The Dallas company broke ground on the property, which has 22 megawatts of output, last year It sits at 14870 South...
Multi-Housing News Five Star Bank has provided $495 million of financing for the second phase of the GrandeVille at Malta apartment project in Malta, NY, about 25 miles north of Albany, NY LeCesse Development is the project’s developer It will...
REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...