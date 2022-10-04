Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
REJournalscom JDI Realty LLC has acquired LA Centre Office Plaza I and II, a two-building property with 139,805 square feet in Westlake, Ohio, about 13 miles west of Cleveland The sales price could not yet be learned Newmark represented the unnamed...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
Crain’s Chicago Business Waterton has agreed to pay $170 million, or $342,741/unit, for Alta Roosevelt, a 496-unit apartment property in Chicago The local investment firm is buying the 34-story property from its developer, Wood Partners of...
REBusiness Online Trilogy Real Estate Group has broken ground on the second phase of Hallon in Hopkins, a 770-unit apartment property in Hopkins, Minn The Chicago investment firm is building the property at the northwest corner of Excelsior...
REBusiness Online Synergy Construction Group LLC has acquired a 217,887-square-foot retail property at 203 Yorktown Center in Lombard, Ill The sales price could not yet be learned The Chicago real estate firm purchased the property from a limited...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Partner Apartments has paid $29 million, or $239,669/unit, for ParkView East, a 121-unit apartment property in Ramsey, Minn, about 25 miles south of Minneapolis The Edina, Minn, company acquired the property...