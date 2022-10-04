Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social-media company Facebook, is said to be terminating its lease for 266,460 square feet at 225-233 Park Ave South, a 675,756-square-foot office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
Multi-Housing News CORE Pacific Advisors has paid $150 million, or $380,710/unit, for Arbour Commons, a 394-unit apartment property in Westminster, Colo, about 17 miles north of Denver The Newport Beach, Calif, investment firm purchased the property...
Puget Sound Business Journal Trinity Property Consultants, an affiliate of FPA Multifamily, has paid $415 million for two nearby apartment properties with a combined 155 units in Seattle The Irvine, Calif, company purchased the apartments from...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...
A venture of MorningStar Senior Living and Confluent Senior Living has broken ground on MorningStar Senior Living at The Canyons in Las Vegas The Denver-based venture is building the 186-unit property at the intersection of South Hualapai Way and...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...