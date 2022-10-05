Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
Rentvcom Enchant has agreed to pre-lease 103,000 square feet of industrial space at Building 3 of the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif The production company was represented by CBRE, while the landlord, NorthPoint Development, was...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and CIM Group is offering for sale Chestnut Place, a 280-unit apartment property in Chicago CBRE has been tapped to market the property at 8 West Chestnut St Golub, of Chicago, and CIM, of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social-media company Facebook, is said to be terminating its lease for 266,460 square feet at 225-233 Park Ave South, a 675,756-square-foot office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The...
The Real Deal A venture of Black Spruce Management and Orbach Affordable Housing Solutions has paid $3875 million, or $949,754/unit, for the 408-unit apartment building at 685 Fifth Ave in Manhattan The purchase is part of the venture’s June...
Multi-Housing News Friedkin Property Group has purchased the 250-unit Windsor at the Gramercy apartment property in White Plains, NY, for $113 million, or $434,615/unit The San Francisco family-owned company bought the property, at 2 Canfield Ave,...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
Wall Street Journal Dajia Insurance Group is offering for sale three resort properties it owns in the United States: the 258-room Montage Laguna Beach in Southern California and a pair of Four Seasons resort properties in Jackson Hole, Wyo, and...