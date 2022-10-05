Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...
Multi-Housing News Tazewell Development has sold the 82-unit Gramercy Row Apartment Residences in Roanoke, Va, for $146 million, or $178,048/unit Cushman & Wakefield’s Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell, of Roanoke, in the...
Dallas Morning News GDF Properties has bought Lewisville Towne Crossing, a 232,492-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Harbert Management Corp sold the property in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not...
Syndicated Equities has paid $4697 million, or $42124/sf, for the 111,503-square-foot office property at 616 North Broadway Ave in downtown Oklahoma City The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Real Capital Solutions, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has sold the 76-unit Hallwood Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit The property’s buyer could not be immediately identified...
Rentvcom Enchant has agreed to pre-lease 103,000 square feet of industrial space at Building 3 of the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif The production company was represented by CBRE, while the landlord, NorthPoint Development, was...
South Florida Business Journal Brookline Investment Group has bought Sophia Square, a 281-unit apartment property in the Miami suburb of Homestead, Fla, for $82 million, or about $291,815/unit The Aliso Viejo, Calif, company purchased the complex,...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Bridge Investment Group has bought the 203,430-square-foot warehouse property at 804 West Shady Grove Road in Grand Prairie, Texas, about 17 miles west of downtown Dallas The Salt Lake City company acquired the...