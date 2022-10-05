Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has provided $1703 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 135-unit Glenridge Apartments in Glendale, Ariz A limited liability company managed by Robert LaFrance purchased...
Multi-Housing News Tazewell Development has sold the 82-unit Gramercy Row Apartment Residences in Roanoke, Va, for $146 million, or $178,048/unit Cushman & Wakefield’s Thalmier Capital Markets Group represented Tazewell, of Roanoke, in the...
Dallas Morning News GDF Properties has bought Lewisville Towne Crossing, a 232,492-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Harbert Management Corp sold the property in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $159 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase of the 85-unit Proximity on 16th Apartments in Phoenix Bridge Founders Group of Sandy, Utah, had purchased the...
Syndicated Equities has paid $4697 million, or $42124/sf, for the 111,503-square-foot office property at 616 North Broadway Ave in downtown Oklahoma City The Chicago investment firm purchased the property from Real Capital Solutions, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Trion Properties has sold the 76-unit Hallwood Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Beaverton, Ore, for $215 million, or $282,895/unit The property’s buyer could not be immediately identified...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...