Reef Capital Partners, which is developing the Black Desert Resort in Ivins, Utah, near Zion National Park, has lined up $153 million of C-PACE financing for the massive project The financing is the largest-ever of its kind and was provided by...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Scannell Properties and Old House Capital will start construction next month on a two-building industrial project along East 1st Street in Fort Worth, Texas The project, dubbed West GSW Logistics Crossing, will...
Austin Business Journal Aspen Heights Partners LLC wants to develop a two-building apartment project on city-owned land in Austin, Texas The 37-story project is being planned for a development site at 1215 Red River St and 606 East 12th St It calls...
Austin Business Journal CBRE Group has arranged $60 million of financing for the purchase of Citizen House Kyle, a 342-unit apartment property in Kyle, Texas, about 22 miles south of Austin, Texas Palladius Capital Management bought the property, at...
Dallas Morning News GDF Properties has bought Lewisville Towne Crossing, a 232,492-square-foot shopping center in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Texas Harbert Management Corp sold the property in a deal brokered by JLL The sales price was not...
Multi-Housing News Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a 289-unit apartment property on a 34-acre parcel at 120 Commerce Way in the Boston suburb of Woburn, Mass The property, 13 miles north of downtown Boston, has direct access to Interstate 95...
Multi-Housing News Sterling Group has opened the 126-unit Astral at Franklin seniors-housing property in Franklin, Ind The Mishawaka, Ind, developer broke ground on the three-story development, which cost $32 million to complete, last year It offers...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Stoneweg US LLC has lined up $50 million of construction financing for Lake Maggiore apartment property in St Petersburg, Fla First Horizon Bank was the lender The 330-unit property is being built on a 14-acre site at...