Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle The Simpson Organization has bought the Towers at Wildwood Plaza, a 709,000-square-foot office complex in Atlanta, for $109 million, or about $15374/sf The Atlanta-based company purchased the property, at 200 Windy Hill...
Orlando Business Journal The Kinneret Apartments, a two-building seniors-housing complex with 280 units in Orlando, Fla, has sold for $577 million, or about $206,071/unit A venture of Fairstead, a New York developer, and Affordable Housing Institute...
Orlando Business Journal Basis Industrial has paid $225 million, or about $12129/sf, for the 185,500-square-foot industrial property at 1255 Belle Ave in Winter Springs, Fla The Miami real estate company bought the property, formerly known as the...
FCP has paid $48 million, or $161,616/unit, for the 297-unit Grand Arbor Reserve apartment complex in Raleigh, NC The Chevy Chase, Md, investment manager bought the 54-year-old property, at 2419 Wycliff Road, near Interstate 440, from an affiliate...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Stoneweg US LLC has acquired the 348-unit Wild Oak Apartments in Kansas City, Mo The purchase price could not be learned immediately However, the property was appraised at a value of $44 million in 2020,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report M&T Realty Capital Corp has provided $3282 million of Freddie Mac financing to facilitate the purchase, by Rise48 Equity LLC, of two apartment properties with a total of 244 units in Phoenix and...
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report An affiliate of Grupo Pontegadea has paid $4875 million, or $975,000/unit, for the 500-unit apartment property at 19 Dutch St in lower Manhattan The company, led by Amancio Ortega, the Spanish founder of...