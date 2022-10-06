Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance slowed sharply in the third quarter as market volatility and higher interest rates have stifled lending volumes A total of 16 deals totaling $133 billion priced during the quarter, down 35 percent from the $2056...
Rentvcom Enchant has agreed to pre-lease 103,000 square feet of industrial space at Building 3 of the Contra Costa Logistics Center in Oakley, Calif The production company was represented by CBRE, while the landlord, NorthPoint Development, was...
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of social-media company Facebook, is said to be terminating its lease for 266,460 square feet at 225-233 Park Ave South, a 675,756-square-foot office property in Manhattan’s Midtown South submarket The...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...
Dallas Morning News ITS Logistics has agreed to lease a 1 million-square-foot warehouse property that’s currently under construction in North Fort Worth, Texas The building that the Reno, Nev, logistics firm is leasing will be part of the...
REJournalscom ML Realty Partners has secured two tenants to fully pre-lease its two-building industrial development with 604,616 square feet at 1401 and 1301 Devon Ave in Bensenville, Ill DSV Air & Sea Inc agreed to lease a 307,378-sf building...
New York Post Kastle System might be significantly underestimating the actual occupancy rate of office buildings in New York City The Falls Church, Va, company, which installs security systems in office properties, gauges occupancy by tallying card...