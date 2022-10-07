Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Covenant Capital Group has bought the 340-unit Blue Isle Apartments in Coconut Creek, Fla, for $609 million, or about $179,118/unit The Nashville, Tenn, multifamily investor purchased the property from...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Bridge Investment Group has paid $7325 million, or $212,936/unit, for the 344-unit Monterra apartment property in Las Vegas The Salt Lake City investment manager purchased the property from a group led by Utah...
Multi-Housing News Greystone has provided $597 million of Fannie Mae mortgage financing to fund Quantum Equities’ $835 million, or $171,107/unit, purchase of the 488-unit Oaks at Park South apartment property in Oxon Hill, Md Quantum, of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of DLP Capital, RREAF Holdings LLC and 3650 REIT has purchased a portfolio of 10 apartment properties with 2,750 units in seven Southern states in a deal valued at $500 million The venture, which...
Houston Business Journal TGS Cedar Port Partners LP has started construction on TGS Cedar Port DC 4, a 12 million-square-foot warehouse building in the Houston suburb of Baytown, Texas The industrial property is being built on a speculative basis at...
Austin Business Journal Aquila Commercial wants to build a 184,375-square-foot industrial property in Austin, Texas The five-building project, which will be called SH-45 Business Park, is being planned for a nearly 19-acre site at 12818 Wright Road,...
Dallas Business Journal IDI Logistics will start work early next year on the two-building Miller 635 Distribution Center in Dallas The Atlanta developer is building the business park, with more than 625,000 square feet of warehouse and distribution...
Crain’s New York Business Angelo Gordon has paid $27 million, or just more than $771/sf, for 35,000 square feet of retail space at 2250 Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side The investment manager bought the space in the former RKO...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report SB Real Estate Partners is under contract to pay $733 million, or $229,062/unit, for the 320-unit Cordova Apartments in Phoenix The Irvine, Calif, investor is buying the property from an affiliate of RH Capital...