Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Dreamscape Cos has paid $505 million, or $242,788/room, for the Residence Inn Desert View at Mayo Clinic, a 208-room hotel in Phoenix The New York investment firm purchased the property from Robert Finvarb Cos of...
Domestic, private-label CMBS issuance slowed sharply in the third quarter as market volatility and higher interest rates have stifled lending volumes A total of 16 deals totaling $133 billion priced during the quarter, down 35 percent from the $2056...
The credit complexion of the CMBS market has continued to improve, with the volume of loans that are classified as being delinquent with their payments dropping in September by 138 percent from the month before, to $1786 billion, according to Trepp...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The ratings of CMBS deals with loans against properties in the path of Hurricane Ian likely won’t be impacted, according to Fitch Ratings, because of requirements for property insurance coverage and...
The $2798 million mortgage against Oheka Castle, an historic mansion on Long Island's North Shore that in 1941 starred as Xanadu in the classic movie "Citizen Kane," and in the 1990s and early 2000s was converted into a 32-room hotel, is being...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A fund affiliate of Keystone Property Group that owns the 133,115-square-foot One Presidential Blvd office building in the Philadelphia suburb of Bala Cynwyd, Pa, has offered to give the property to its...
The Real Deal DE Shaw has agreed to lease 283,000 square feet at Two Manhattan West, a 214 million-sf office building that’s under construction in the Hudson Yards section of Manhattan The investment manager is taking eight of the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The likelihood that the $195 million mortgage against the Valencia Town Center shopping mall in Southern California won’t be retired when it comes due in January has contributed to Fitch...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report CBL & Associates Properties Inc has negotiated four-year term extensions for a pair of CMBS loans with a balance of $15825 million against shopping malls it owns in suburban Atlanta and Charleston, SC...