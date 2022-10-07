Log In or Subscribe to read more
Chicago YIMBY A venture of Habitat Co and Diversified Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Cassidy on Canal, a 343-unit apartment property in Chicago The 33-story property is being constructed at 350 North Canal St in the city’s Fulton...
Commercial Observer LoanCore Capital has sued the owner of 111 East 59th St in Manhattan’s tony Plaza District, claiming it’s defaulted on a $1934 million loan against the 200,000-square-foot office building The property is owned by a...
Flaherty & Collins Properties has opened the Banks, a 194-unit apartment property in La Porte, Ind The Indianapolis developer broke ground on the $35 million project in September 2020 The property, at 402 Truesdell Ave, has studio, one- and...
The Real Deal Brookfield Property Partners is offering for sale 3333 Broadway, a five-building apartment complex with 1,193 units near Columbia University’s Morningside Heights campus in the West Harlem neighborhood of Upper Manhattan Cushman...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...
Multi-Housing News Sterling Group has opened the 126-unit Astral at Franklin seniors-housing property in Franklin, Ind The Mishawaka, Ind, developer broke ground on the three-story development, which cost $32 million to complete, last year It offers...
Crain’s Chicago Business A venture of Golub & Co and CIM Group is offering for sale Chestnut Place, a 280-unit apartment property in Chicago CBRE has been tapped to market the property at 8 West Chestnut St Golub, of Chicago, and CIM, of...
Crain’s Chicago Business Xeris Biopharma Holdings has agreed to lease 87,000 square feet of office space at 1375 West Fulton St, a 301,260-sf office and laboratory property in Chicago CBRE brokered the lease between the manufacturer of...
HanesBrands Inc has agreed to fully pre-lease a 119 million-square-foot building at Rickenbacker Exchange, a two-building industrial property that’s under construction in Commercial Point, Ohio The clothing company is leasing its space from...