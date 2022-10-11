Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has bought South City Plaza, a 379,416-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $51 million, or about $13442/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 365 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Lurra Capital has paid $425 million, or $425,000/unit, for the 100-unit Blume Coral Gables apartment complex in Miami The Switzerland-based investment group bought the property from Greystone, a New York multifamily...
A venture led by Security Properties has sold One Jefferson, a 347-unit apartment property in Lake Oswego, Ore, for $124 million, or $357,348/unit The buyer could not be determined immediately The Seattle investment manager had acquired the property...
The transformation of the former Mack-Cali Realty Corp into a pure-play apartment owner is nearing completion The company, now known as Veris Residential, has struck a deal to sell its last remaining office properties It has agreed to sell its three...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report Harbor Group International has provided $161 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of Elevate at South Mountain, a 128-unit apartment property in Phoenix Gudi Real Estate Investments bought the property...
Houston Business Journal Gordy Bunch has acquired Parkwood II, a 101,056-square-foot office building in the Houston suburb of The Woodlands, Texas The founder, chief executive and president of TWFG Insurance Services purchased the five-story...
Wilkinson Corp has paid $73 million, or $289,683/unit, for the 252-unit Beacon Place Godley Station apartment property in Savannah, Ga The recently completed property was developed by an affiliate of IMS Development of Northport, Ala, at 165 West...
CityBiz St John Properties has broken ground on Valley Grove III, a five-story office building with 140,768 square feet in Pleasant Grove, Utah The Baltimore real estate firm is building the property at the intersection of Pleasant Grove and North...