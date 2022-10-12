Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Texas Capital Bank has renewed its lease for 15 years at 2000 McKinney, a 442,355-square-foot office building in Dallas The bank has been a tenant at the 21-story property since 2008 It will expand its presence at the building to...
Commercial Property Executive Medline has fully pre-leased a 709,503-square-foot industrial property that’s being developed at 264 South 5750 W in Salt Lake City Cushman & Wakefield brokered the lease between the tenant, a manufacturer and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report National apartment rents last month remained unchanged from August, at an average monthly rate of $1,718/unit, according to Yardi Matrix That comes a month after rents posted their first drop since...
REBusiness Online North Palisade Partners is planning to develop Palisade Wild Horse Commerce Center, a 141,882-square-foot industrial property in McCarran, Nev The Newport Beach, Calif, developer will build the property at 99 Wild Horse Canyon...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Office leasing in Manhattan increased in the third quarter by 261 percent from the second quarter to 923 million square feet, marking the strongest quarter in terms of leasing since 2019, according to...
Denver Business Journal Centerspace, the former Investors Real Estate Trust, has paid $95 million, or $441,860/unit, for the 215-unit Lyra Apartments in Centennial, Colo, about 13 miles south of Denver The Minot, ND, REIT purchased the property from...
Commercial Observer Link Logistics has paid $293 million, or $35732/sf, for the 82,200-square-foot industrial property at 1719 Chapin Road in Montebello, Calif The last-mile logistics real estate arm of Blackstone Group was represented in the deal...
IE Business Daily A venture of McDonald Property Group and USAA Real Estate has broken ground on a 18 million-square-foot industrial property at Crossroads Logistics Center in Beaumont, Calif McDonald, of Laguna Beach, Calif, and USAA, of San...
The Real Deal American Express has hired Cushman & Wakefield to help evaluate its need for office space, including in Manhattan The financial services company is said to be looking for roughly 1 million square feet in and around Manhattan,...