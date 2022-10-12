Log In or Subscribe to read more
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...
The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev, the heir to Sheldon Solow’s real estate empire, is in talks to sell 9 West 57th St, a 16 million-square-foot office building in Manhattan’s Plaza District It’s not known who is negotiating to purchase...
West Coast Capital Partners has sold Airport Plaza, a two-building office property with 126,219 square feet in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $22976/sf The real estate investor, with offices in Torrance, Calif, and Scottsdale, Ariz, sold the...
A venture of Kingsbarn Realty Capital and Kelemen Co has paid $6375 million, or $28463/unit, for HERE, a five-building office property with 223,974 square feet in Laguna Hills, Calif, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Orange...
East Boston Community Development Corp has paid $47 million, or $412,281/unit, for a portfolio of 36 apartment buildings with 114 units in East Boston The Boston developer, which specializes in both affordable housing and putting together programs...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has bought South City Plaza, a 379,416-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $51 million, or about $13442/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 365 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Lurra Capital has paid $425 million, or $425,000/unit, for the 100-unit Blume Coral Gables apartment complex in Miami The Switzerland-based investment group bought the property from Greystone, a New York multifamily...