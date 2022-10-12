Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...
West Coast Capital Partners has sold Airport Plaza, a two-building office property with 126,219 square feet in Long Beach, Calif, for $29 million, or $22976/sf The real estate investor, with offices in Torrance, Calif, and Scottsdale, Ariz, sold the...
More than 100 million square feet of space at office properties backing CMBS conduit loans securitized since 2010 roll next year and in 2024, according to analysis by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which also found that 484 million sf of leases roll in...
A venture of Kingsbarn Realty Capital and Kelemen Co has paid $6375 million, or $28463/unit, for HERE, a five-building office property with 223,974 square feet in Laguna Hills, Calif, which is about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles in Orange...
East Boston Community Development Corp has paid $47 million, or $412,281/unit, for a portfolio of 36 apartment buildings with 114 units in East Boston The Boston developer, which specializes in both affordable housing and putting together programs...
KKR Real Estate Credit Opportunity Partners has jumped to the top of a ranking of CMBS conduit B-pieces buyers, with four deals totaling $349 billion, or nearly 18 percent of the $1987 billion of conduit issuance this year through the end of...
Commercial Real Estate Staff Report American National Insurance Co has provided $4706 million of financing to facilitate the purchase of the 222-unit Dana Park apartment property in Mesa, Ariz Baron Properties purchased the property, at 1440 South...
South Florida Business Journal Renaissance Properties has bought South City Plaza, a 379,416-square-foot office building in Boca Raton, Fla, for $51 million, or about $13442/sf The New York company acquired the property, which sits on 365 acres at...
South Florida Business Journal Lurra Capital has paid $425 million, or $425,000/unit, for the 100-unit Blume Coral Gables apartment complex in Miami The Switzerland-based investment group bought the property from Greystone, a New York multifamily...