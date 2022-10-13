Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
Helge Capital has paid $2715 million, or $377,083/unit, for Point of Pines, a 72-unit apartment property in Revere, Mass The Boston investor purchased the five-story property from The Heritage Cos, which was represented by Berkadia Cambridge Trust...
Triad Business Journal Thermo Fisher Scientific has bought the 375,000-square-foot industrial building at 6086 West Ten Road in Mebane, NC, for $41 million, or about $10933/sf The Waltham, Mass, global science-based company purchased the property...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 390,943-square-foot industrial building at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf development in Kansas City, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at the...
REBusiness Online JLL Income Property Trust has paid $89 million, or $494,444/unit, for Molly Brook on Belmont, a 180-unit apartment property in the northern New Jersey town of North Haledon A venture of Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos sold...
Crain’s Chicago Business Michael Tsoumpas has sold the 74,800-square-foot Mariano’s grocery store in Crystal Lake, Ill, for $355 million, or $47460/sf The New York investor, which had acquired the property in 2018 for $252 million, sold...
REBusiness Online Sterling Bay Co has completed construction of the 200,000-square-foot office property at 345 North Morgan St in Chicago The local developer broke ground on the property in the first half of last year Bank OZK provided a $70 million...
Thompson Thrift is planning to build BLVD at Wilson Crossings, a 344-unit apartment property in Wyoming, Mich The Indianapolis developer will build the property at the intersection of Wilson Avenue SW and 64th Street SW, about 12 miles south of...