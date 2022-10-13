Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...
Crain’s Chicago Business Manulife Investment Management is offering for sale the 762,000-square-foot office property at 200 South Wacker Drive in Chicago The Toronto investment and asset manager hired JLL to market the 40-story property, which...
San Antonio Business Journal White Lodging and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants are teaming up to build a 10-story hotel with more than 340 rooms in San Antonio The project is being planned for a development site off South Alamo Street, between...
Charlotte Business Journal Beacon Partner is developing a 282,134-square-foot industrial facility off Westinghouse Road in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte, NC The local developer will start work later this year on behalf of Solve Industrial...
South Florida Business Journal Samar Hospitality has filed plans with West Palm Beach, Fla, city officials to expand the Hotel Everina, one of the oldest hotels in the South Florida city The Long Island, NY, company plans to add a nine-story...
REBusiness Online NorthPoint Development has broken ground on a 390,943-square-foot industrial building at the Blue River Commerce Center, a 259 million-sf development in Kansas City, Mo The local developer is constructing the building at the...
REBusiness Online JLL Income Property Trust has paid $89 million, or $494,444/unit, for Molly Brook on Belmont, a 180-unit apartment property in the northern New Jersey town of North Haledon A venture of Tulfra Real Estate and The Hampshire Cos sold...
Crain’s New York Business The Bowery Residents’ Committee, a nonprofit developer, has filed plans with the New York City Department of Buildings to construct a residential project with 200 units in the Harlem section of Manhattan The...