South Florida Business Journal Continuum Co has proposed building a 201-unit condominium project in North Bay Village, Fla, about seven miles north of Miami Beach, Fla The 30-story property is being planned for a 134-acre parking lot site at 1755...
Rentvcom IP Westminster LLC has opened the 200-unit Bolsa Row Apartments in Westminster, Calif The Southern California company, led by developers Joann and Bac Pham, broke ground on the property in March 2020 Bolsa Row, at 15100 Brookhurst St, has...
Charlotte Business Journal Canyon Partners Real Estate has provided a $515 million loan for the construction of the 208-room Moxy Charlotte hotel in that North Carolina city A venture of Opterra Capital and The Montford Group is breaking ground on...
Dallas Business Journal Trademark Property Co is buying the 579,000-square-foot Lincoln Square retail complex in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, Texas The Fort Worth, Texas, company is buying the property from ShopCore Properties, an affiliate of...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought the HWY 114 Distribution Center, a 568,632-square-foot industrial building in Roanoke, Va, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property...
San Antonio Business Journal Post Lake Capital Partners is planning to build a 29-story mixed-use building at the site of the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company has been chosen as the project’s developer by the...
A venture of Opus Group and Washington Capital Management Inc has broken ground on two more buildings at the Liberty Heartland Logistics Center, a three-building industrial development that will have 166 million square feet in Liberty, Mo Opus, of...
Multi-Housing News Mill Creek Residential has broken ground on Modera Kierland, a 438-unit apartment property in Phoenix The Boca Raton, Fla, developer is building the property at 171 East Paradise Lane, about 17 miles north of downtown Phoenix It...
ROI-NJcom Citizens Bank has provided a $273 million loan to a venture of JPMorgan Global Alternatives and Creation Equity for its purchase of a 995-acre development site in Newark, NJ Cushman & Wakefield represented the borrowers The site, known...