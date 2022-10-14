Log In or Subscribe to read more
First National Realty Partners has paid $288 million, or $10804/sf, for Richland Market Place, a 266,565-square-foot retail center in Quakertown, Pa, about 47 miles northwest of downtown Philadelphia JLL Capital Markets represented the seller, KPR,...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of Banyan Investment Group has paid at least $374 million, or about $174,766/room, for the Castle Hotel, a 214-room property in Orlando, Fla The Atlanta company purchased the hotel, at 8602 Universal Drive, from...
Puget Sound Business Journal LaSalle Investment Management, a subsidiary of JLL, has paid $238 million, or $16528/sf, for the 144,000-square-foot industrial property at 3130 Hogum Bay Road NE in Lacey, Wash, about 54 miles south of Seattle The...
Austin Business Journal Ground has broken on Inf1nity Park, a 600,000-square-foot industrial property in Del Valle, Texas, about 12 miles southeast of Austin, Texas Rastegar Property Group is building the four-building property at 11708 McAgnus...
Regal Ventures has paid $353 million for a 37,165-square-foot retail and parking condominium at 897 Eighth Ave in the Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan The New York City investment firm purchased the space from Prudential Financial Morrison...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Haven Realty Capital has sold the 237-unit Quinn Apartment Homes in Las Vegas for $585 million, or $246,835/unit The New York investment firm, which had acquired the property in 2019 for $357 million, sold...
Dallas Business Journal Cohen Asset Management has bought the HWY 114 Distribution Center, a 568,632-square-foot industrial building in Roanoke, Va, about 35 miles northwest of downtown Dallas The Los Angeles investment firm acquired the property...
San Antonio Business Journal Post Lake Capital Partners is planning to build a 29-story mixed-use building at the site of the 1968 World’s Fair in San Antonio The Austin, Texas, company has been chosen as the project’s developer by the...
The Atlanta investment manager has closed on the purchase of 14 apartment properties with 4,720 units through the third quarter, bringing its acquisition total so far this year to $13 billion Meanwhile, it's sold 23 properties through the first nine...